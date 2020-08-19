‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ joins the billion-dollar club as film becomes massive hit on rerelease

Harry Potter mania continues to woo the audiences around the world as the franchise has become a hit once again in times of COVID-19. ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ was released over the last weekend in China after the theatres opened up for the first time in pandemic and it became a massive hit.

The film, over the August 14-16 weekend, picked up money and crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office after being rereleased in China and other international markets.

Warner Bros. made the announcement of the feat as ‘The Sorcerer's Stone’ became the second Harry Potter film to join the billion-dollar club behind ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2’ which had originally earned $1.34 billion.

Overall, the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise has collected over $7.74 billion in box office receipts. Harry Potter films to leave HBO Max, will now stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock