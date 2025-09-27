Google Preferred
  • /Jennifer Lawrence speaks out for Palestine: ‘I’m terrified for all of our children’

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 09:36 IST
Jennifer Lawrence Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Jennifer Lawrence, one of Hollywood's acclaimed actresses, spoke out in support of Palestine. She has joined the bevvy of A-listers, who have been aggressively supporting it. 

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out for Palestine. The Hollywood actress, who mostly stays out of the media glare, has publicly addressed the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The Oscar-winning actress voiced her support for Palestine during her appearance at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

During the press conference, the actor said that what's happening in Gaza is no less than a genocide.

“I’m terrified and it’s mortifying. What’s happening is no less than a genocide and it’s unacceptable,” she said when asked about Palestine. “I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children.”

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing

