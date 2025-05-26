LOGIN

Former One Director star Zayn Malik looks unrecognizable in new post | See pic

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 25, 2025, 23:53 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 24:03 IST
Former One Director star Zayn Malik looks unrecognizable in new post | See pic

Story highlights

In a new post on social media platform, singer Zayn Malik's dramatic look has caught the attention of his fans. 

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has already made a place in the bearded man club, even though we are months away from No-shave November. The musician grabbed attention with his new look after he dropped a selfie of himself on social media.

Zayn Malik's new look, fans react

The English singer-songwriter took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself, in which he wore a white tank top, a bunch of gold necklaces and baseball cap that read, HBO Orginial The Last Of Us. The main part of the look is that he had a thick bushy beard, which certainly has fans drooling.

Soon fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Such a perfect man, I love it”. Another user wrote, “You are playing with my feeliings, this is unfair”. “Oh my god, I am speechless”, wrote the third user.

Trending Topics