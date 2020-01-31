Top 5 Hollywood news today: Oscar nominated 'Parasite' releases in India, Taylor Swift's absence from Grammys revealed

Oscar nominated films 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Parasite' hit the theatres in India- a week before Hollywood's big night. Meanwhile, rumours mills seem to be suggesting that Taylor Swifgt decided to give the Grammys a skip because the recording company could not 'assure her a win'.

Speaking of Grammys, Priyanka Chopra has now revealed that little detail that helped her avoid a wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys.



Here are the top stories of the day.

'Parasite' review: Bong Joon-Ho's film on class divide is a masterclass in storytelling



We have all been aware of it almost our entire life. Some of us address it, while others tend to overlook but filmmaker Bong Jong Ho's latest film 'Parasite' makes class divide glaring and obvious leaving you numb and perhaps more conscious of your surroundings.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-parasite-review-bong-joon-hos-film-on-class-divide-is-a-masterclass-in-storytelling-277783



Is there any truth to these rumours of why Taylor Swift didn't attend Grammys?



When we learned the reason behind Taylor Swift not attending the Grammys 2020 ceremony, we were taken aback too just as you would be. According to music insiders, the pop star gave the Grammys a miss as they couldn’t apparently guarantee that she would win Song of the Year.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-is-there-any-truth-to-these-rumours-of-why-taylor-swift-didnt-attend-grammys-277761



Zayn Malik's new music video 'Flames' is out, sets internet on fire



Singer Zayn Malik dropped video of his song 'Flames' on Thursday. The audio of the single was released a few months ago.The 27-year-old singer himself shared a short video and wrote: "Flames Music Video- OUT NOW..link in bio."

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-zayn-maliks-new-music-video-flames-is-out-sets-internet-on-fire-277669



'Jojo Rabbit' review: Taika Waititi's satire on fascism is all heart



Hitler's hegemony over Germany and the fascist rule that broke the country's spine is a topic that has been well explored. World War and its futility is one of Hollywood's most tried and tested themes. But Taika Waititi's latest film 'Jojo Rabbit' is the most endearing story on Nazi Germany that one has seen in a long time.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-jojo-rabbit-review-taika-waititis-satire-on-fascism-is-all-heart-277692



Priyanka Chopra reveals how she avoided wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys



Priyanka Chopra grabbed eyeballs and headlines at the Grammys for her risque outfit. Dressed in a white ensemble by Ralph and Russo that had a plunging low neckline, Priyanka carried of the bold look with absolute grace.



read more:https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-priyanka-chopra-reveals-how-she-avoided-wardrobe-malfunction-at-the-grammys-277836