Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are engaged! Steinfeld and football star Josh Allen announced their engagement on November 29 with a picture of the dreamy proposal last week.

On Friday, the couple shared an adorable photo showing Allen down on his knees in front of Steinfeld as both kissed in front of the picturesque view.

Allen planned the proposal during the sunset on the bank of a large water body under the beautiful flower arch and candles all around the floor.

Sharing the picture, the couple revealed the engagement date, i.e. Nov 22 with infinity symbols.

Take a look:

Soon after the news was official, Hailee and Josh's millions of fans and friends packed the comment section with well wishes and congratulatory messages.

Ashley Benson wrote, ''congrats honey.''

"Congrats brother!!!" actor Chad Michael Murray wrote in the comment section.

An inside source told People that the families of both of them are thrilled with the engagement news.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the insider said. “Their families are thrilled.”

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's relationship timeline

The reports of Steinfeld and Allen's romance started in May 2023 when they were spotted in New York City. The couple came close following Allen's breakup with his former girlfriend of eight years, Brittany Williams.

Initially, the couple kept their relationship quite low-key.

Steinfeld and Allen made their first public appearance in October 2023, when they were pictured together at the stands during the NHL game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

In July 2023, Allen made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a romantic photo of him and Steinfeld from their Paris trip. He also shared a solo picture of the actress walking.