Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries LIVE UPDATES: Royal family resented Meghan as she stole the limelight, hints Harry

Harry said that Meghan was deliberately not invited to a gathering at which the couple planned to discuss stepping down from royal duties. Harry said in the meeting he discussed to have their own jobs and continue to support the Queen’s work in the Commonwealth, while living abroad in Canada. However, he said it became very clear that the option of stepping down was not up for debate. “It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father says things that were just simply untrue, and my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of take it all in.”