Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries LIVE UPDATES: Royal family resented Meghan as she stole the limelight, hints Harry
Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries LIVE UPDATES: After the bombshell episodes of Harry and Meghan docuseries that put the royal family in an uneasy spot, the saga just continues as the new episodes are now live on Netflix. Many other revelations are there from the couple in the new series and how they became part of a vicious cycle of racism and hatred. The documentary now follows Harry, Meghan, and Archie on their first royal tour as a family to South Africa.
Harry is also seen accusing royal insiders of "lying" to protect his brother, Prince William, in the trailer of the show. Harry claimed that they were happy to lie to protect his brother and they were never willing to protect the truth to protect them [Harry and Meghan]. However, the docuseries does not explain who Harry was exactly speaking about.
Harry said that Meghan was deliberately not invited to a gathering at which the couple planned to discuss stepping down from royal duties. Harry said in the meeting he discussed to have their own jobs and continue to support the Queen’s work in the Commonwealth, while living abroad in Canada. However, he said it became very clear that the option of stepping down was not up for debate. “It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father says things that were just simply untrue, and my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of take it all in.”
Harry said that it was his decision to move away from the royal duties and he never asked to leave. Harry said the media blaming the woman for the decision of a couple was misogyny. Meghan Markle said she felt free to finally wear colourful outfits during her royal farewell tour in the UK as until then she rarely wore colour and she never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so she just tried to blend in. "But I wore a lot of colours that week, I felt well let’s just look like a rainbow," said Meghan.
The Duke of Sussex accuses his father's staff of leaking confidential letters between Harry and Charles to the public about his plans to go to Canada in episode five of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan. He said the key piece of that story that made him aware that the contents of the letter between him and his father had been leaked was that they were willing to relinquish their Sussex titles, that was the giveaway.
Meghan described experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan once told the filmmakers she believed all of this will stop if she is not here. In the fifth episode, Meghan said that she just did everything she could to make them [the royal family] proud and to really be a part of the family. "And then the bubble burst," she said.
Harry said people had huge expectations with the couple. "Mission complete with William" and people were expecting if the job with Harry could also be done, he said. Calling Harry's dad very charming Meghan shared that she told Charles that she lost her dad in this. She also asked him to walk her down the aisle on the big day and added that then Prince Charles said yes.
Visuals of streets in Windson town centre which are packed as the Harry and Meghan spectacular wedding is approaching. Harry and Mehan's friends stunned that they are part of such as a big event. People lined up on both sides of the street and Meghan's mom was equally shocked by the massive gathering.
Given the amount of media exposure Meghan is receiving, Harry implied that other royals are envious of her. He explained that the problem is when someone who is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, steals the limelight or does the job better than the one who is meant to do this.