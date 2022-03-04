'Gangubai Kathiawadi' box office: Alia Bhatt-starrer races towards Rs 100 crore mark

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is soaring high!



Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned out to be a major successs of Bollywood and managed to bring the audience back to the theatres after the brief wave of the pandemic.



In the first six days of release, the movie has earned Rs 63.53 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



#GangubaiKathiawadi Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr, Wed 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 63.53 cr. #India biz,” said Taran Adarsh, film critic.



Looking at the numbers, the movie will enter the Rs 100 crore club soon, "If the film holds on strong levels in Weekend 2 and beyond, it will be the fourth Hindi film to hit Rs 100-crore mark after 'Sooryavanshi', '83' and the Hindi-version of 'Pushpa: The Rise'," Taran Adarsh wrote.



The movie has managed to meet the expectations as it is Bhatt's big release after years as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first release post 'Padmaavat' which was released in 2018.



SLB's drama was released in cinemas in a time when there's no big holiday weekend and any special occasion and cinemas are still not allowing 100% occupancy all over and night curfews are still there in many parts of the country. However, the movie managed to surpass all the hurdles and had a good start.



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is the story of one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.



The movie is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.



