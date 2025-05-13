French actor Gérard Depardieu has been convicted of sexual assault by a Paris court and handed an 18-month suspended sentence. The case stems from allegations that he groped women on the set of Jean Becker’s The Green Shutters in 2021.

Multiple allegations over the years

This trial marked the first time Depardieu faced court proceedings, despite over 20 public accusations of sexually inappropriate behaviour. Some of these claims date back decades, although many have only surfaced in recent years.

Disturbing testimonies from set crew

Two female crew members from The Green Shutters provided detailed accounts of inappropriate conduct. One woman, a set dresser, said Depardieu pinned her with his legs and groped her and said “Come touch my big parasol, I’m going to shove it up your pussy”. Another, a third assistant director testifying under the pseudonym Sarah, claimed the actor touched her buttocks and breasts on two occasions while she accompanied him on set.

Depardieu has consistently denied the allegations, insisting his behaviour had been misunderstood.

Continues working amid controversy

Despite the conviction, Depardieu is reportedly continuing to work and is currently filming Fanny Ardant’s upcoming project Ela Olhava Sem Nada Ver in Portugal. Ardant is one of the few prominent figures in French cinema who has remained publicly supportive of Depardieu in light of the accusations.

