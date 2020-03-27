Fan shares a meme featuring R Mdhavan after 21 days of lockdown; the actor responds

21 days of lockdown has brought out the funny side of actor R Madhavan. A fan recently shared a meme featuring the actor in two different get-ups. One had Madhavan clean-shaven and the other with long grey hair and beard.

The caption read, "Day 1 and day 21 of lockdown."



The actor sportingly retweeted the photo and added, "Hahaha! Manzoor hai... Desh aur maanav hith mein - manzoor hai."

Here check out the tweet.

Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai.🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/XPbbOW77lc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2020 ×

Madhavan is not the only one who seems to have taken up the 'challenge' of growing a beard. In Hollywood, actor Jim Carrey too has decided to grow beard till the time he is in lockdown.



Carrey has been sharing regular tweets on how he is growing a beard in lockdown. The first tweet in the series, read. " Day 1. I'm growing a beard until we all go back to work. I'll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether."

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020 ×

In another tweet, Carrey wrote, "Day 3. Beard growth seems slower in isolation. Already yearning for the life I had before all the stubble began."

Day 3. Beard growth seems slower in isolation. Already yearning for the life I had before all the stubble began. pic.twitter.com/5UNCC7iFc5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 25, 2020 ×

R Madhavan beard look is actually from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan. In India, a total lockdown has been imposed for 21 Days to fight the spread of coronavirus.