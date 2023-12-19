Dunki vs Salaar! SRK's film surpasses Prabhas' film in advance booking collection

The showdown between Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated Dunki and Prabhas' dark dystopian drama, Salaar, promises an epic battle at the box office. Both films boast strong advance booking numbers.

Dunki made an impressive Rs 73.6 million from its opening day collection, which is set to be released solely in Hindi on December 21. In comparison, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages, gathered Rs 60 million from its opening day collection, as reported by Sacnilk.com.

The advance sales for Dunki stand at 2,51,146 tickets sold for 9,658 shows nationwide. Meanwhile, for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the advance sales stand at 2,46,772 tickets across 4,338 shows.

On Monday, a new trailer for Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire was unveiled. Sharing it, Prabhas wrote, "Enter the violent world of Khansaar."

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, SRK recently launched a new song, "Banda," from Dunki, sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

SRK has had an amazing year on the professional front. His last two releases Jawan and Pathaan were blockbuster hits. Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani and it will bring SRK, Taapsee and Vicky together for the first time on-screen.