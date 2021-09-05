'Dune' receives eight-minute standing ovation during world premiere at Venice Film Festival

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve`s `Dune`, which had its official world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday evening, had the Sala Grande as it gave the adaptation of Frank Herbert`s 1965 sci-fi classic an eight-minute standing ovation.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, a member of the festival`s competition jury this year, rushed through the aisles to greet the `Dune` director with a big hug shouting, "fantastic!" The crowd`s standing ovation, meanwhile, roared on for a continuous eight minutes.

After a pair of press screenings in the morning, and a full-scale Timothee Chalamet frenzy on the Lido in the afternoon, as Villeneuve and his talent-packed cast stepped out on the red carpet, the big unveiling of `Dune` finally arrived shortly before 7 pm.



Though Chalamet drew the most screams from the huge crowd of Gen Z Italians surrounding the cinema, the full cast impressed with its sheer show of star power.



Walking the carpet arm-in-arm with Villeneuve and Chalamet were co-stars Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard and Chen Chang.

The ones who were lucky enough to score the exceedingly scarce tickets to the film`s screening were treated to an uncommonly spacious and comfortable premiere experience because the Sala Grande`s usual seating capacity of 1,200 had been reduced by half as a COVID precaution.



Produced by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Brothers and billed as Part 1 of a planned two-chapter franchise starter, `Dune` rolls out in cinemas in Europe starting September 15 and in the US in theatres and on HBO Max on October 22.