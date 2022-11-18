Drishyam 2 movie release LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgan, Tabu starrer movie in theatres today!

Drishyam 2, Ajay-Devgan's next big movie is all set to hit the theatres today, on 18 November. The movie directed by Abhishek Pathak is a Hindi-language sequel to the 2015 thriller movie, of the same name. The first part of the movie was a huge success The movie is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam movie of the same name, which was a huge hit in theatres. The movie is produced by Panorama Studios with Yash Raj Films as its distributor.