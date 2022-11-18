Drishyam 2 movie release LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgan, Tabu starrer movie in theatres today!
Ajay Devgan, Tabu starrer movie is all set to release in theatres on 18 November, today. There's a lot of buzz around the crime-thriller movie, the movie also stars actors Ishita Dutta, Akshay Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor.
Story highlights
Drishyam 2, Ajay-Devgan's next big movie is all set to hit the theatres today, on 18 November. The movie directed by Abhishek Pathak is a Hindi-language sequel to the 2015 thriller movie, of the same name. The first part of the movie was a huge success The movie is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam movie of the same name, which was a huge hit in theatres. The movie is produced by Panorama Studios with Yash Raj Films as its distributor.
Drishyam 2 is opening with 3300 screens and can go up as well. Already adding to the buzz, the makers have offered a 50 per cent discount on tickets on the first day of release. All the critic reviews coming till now look promising with Ajay Devgan and Tabu's power-packed performances in this fantastic thriller movie.
Catch all the live updates here:
Taran Adarsh, a famous Bollywood critic has rated the movie with four stars, calling it a top-notch crime-thriller movie. The first part of the movie is decently-paced but the second part of the movie will thrill you with its twists and turns.
#OneWordReview...#Drishyam2: POWER-PACKED.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2022
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#AjayDevgn. #AkshayeKhanna. #Tabu. #ShriyaSaran… Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film… Director #AbhishekPathak delivers a fantastic thriller… The fiery confrontations cast a spell… DON’T MISS. #Drishyam2Review pic.twitter.com/9m150S1RJk
Take a look at the advance-booking of the movie at some popular Indian cinema outlets:
At PVRs- 54,762
At INOX- 43,928
At Cinepolis- 23,284
Drishyam 2 has made a total of 3 crores on advance bookings, by selling a total of 1.25 lakh tickets across India.
Drishyam 1 was a huge success at the box office, but there are very few sequels that surpass the original part of the movie. With its huge number of advance pre-bookings, good critic reviews, and all the buzz around this crime thriller, will Drishyam 2 be a much more solid cinema experience than Drishyam 1?