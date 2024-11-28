New Delhi, India

Everyone in India is talking about Diljit Dosanjh and his concerts. The Punjabi singer is enthralling his millions of Indian fans with his Dil-Luminati Tour across India. Amidst all this, the Chamkila actor has received a heartwarming gift from renowned poet Gulzar.

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), the "Lover" singer shared a picture of a gift that was Gulzar’s book ''89 Autumns of Poems.'' The legendary poet has gifted his book to the singer with his autograph and a note, reading, “Dear Diljit, with love & regards!”

Expressing gratitude for his sweet gesture, Diljit shared a hand-heart emoji to the Instagram story.

Diljit has been busy with his back-to-back concerts. And, the last city in which he performed was Pune.

The highlight of his Pune concert was his sweet banter on Instagram with actress Nimrat Kaur, who attended the concert.

Taking to her Instagram, Nimrat shared a bunch of fun photos and videos from the concert with a caption hailing Dosanjh's performance.

She wrote, ''Hona ni main recover…♥️??

Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I’ve EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha…''

Reacting to her post, Dosanjh sweetly questioned why she didn't come to stage.

She wrote, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c (You came? You should come on stage)."

Responding to the singer's comment, Nimrat said, "@diljitdosanjh, that stage and spotlight belonged only and only to you!! Main taan bauhaut lucky si kay finally tuhaanoo main live vekh paayee, thank you tuhadi pure brilliance layee (I'm very lucky that I was finally able to see you live, thank you for your pure brilliance).''

After his electrifying performance in Pune, the singer's next stop is Kolkata, with his show scheduled for Nov 30.