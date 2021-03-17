Demi Lovato alleges she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer on the night of her overdose episode 

The new docuseries 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' featuring the singer is making some big revelations.



In the documentary, which premiered on Tuesday, the 28-year old singer has claimed that on the night of her overdose in 2018, her drug dealer sexually assaulted her.



Lovato has also revealed that the overdoes was near-fatal and she was minutes away from dying.



"I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of," she says in the docuseries.



According to the star's friend Sirah Mitchell, Lovato was given heroin "laced with fentanyl" that fateful evening in July and the dealer "ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead."



"When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me," Lovato claims.



Lovato recalled that when she woke up in a hospital, she was asked whether she'd had consensual sex.



"There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said 'Yes,'" the pop star said. "It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"



Lovato stated that the alleged encounter with her drug dealer wasn't the first sexual assault that she had faced in life.



"When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation," she further revealed in the docuseries. "I lost my virginity in a rape."



Lovato reveals that she did speak to her alleged attacker a month after her recovery and "tried to make it right by being in control," but that ultimately, it only made her "feel worse."



"Both times were textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years which is why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact it was a rape when it happened," Lovato says.



The singer recently revealed that her broken engagement to Max Ehrich offered a huge sign 'huge sign' about her sexuality as a queer woman.



The docu-series 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' will be streaming on YouTube from next week.