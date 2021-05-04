Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s father, veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to Bengaluru's Mahavir Jain hospital.

Last month, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh flew to Bengaluru to meet her family after the Maharashtra government imposed curfew to combat the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Prakash Padukone is expected to get discharged this week.

Deepika's mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone had also tested positive for COVID-19. They are doing fine and are currently at home.

Prakash Padukone who was ranked World No. 1 in 1980, became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships in the very same year. He was conferred an Arjuna Award by the Government of India in 1972 and the Padma Shri in 1982.