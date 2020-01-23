Deepika Padukone features in her first Louis Vuitton campaign

Look who's making history, our very own Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as she becomes the first Indian actor to feature in a Louis Vuitton campaign.

Sharing the news and the first look of the campaign on her Instagram, the actress wrote that she will be joining the Louis Vuitton family for a pre-fall campaign. She wrote, "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!"

Deepika Padukone appears in a fashionable avatar, donning some straight-from-the-runway look -- mint green boots, oversized coat, open hair and minimal makeup as a ghost appears in the background, trying its best to scare her but she sits like the comfortable diva she is!

Nicolas Ghesquiere, whom Deepika has also tagged in the post, is a world-renowned fashion photographer and the master-mind behind LV's ongoing campaign.

Deepika Padukone joins 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turne and 'Wild Child' actor Emma Roberts for this global campaign.