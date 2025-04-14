Dead inside from the office grind?: These movies are the cure

Feeling drained after a long day at the office? We have the cure. These movies will lift your spirits and make you laugh out loud.

Here are six movies that are perfect pick-me-ups when you feel dead inside after a long day at work.

Legally Blonde (2001)

The ideal motivation after a long day, watch Elle Woods as she proves her haters wrong and breaks stereotypes in this uplifting comedy starring Reese Witherspoon.

School of Rock (2003)

Jack Black stars in this chaotic and funny underdog story of a music teacher. The movie will recharge your batteries with some great tunes and is all about 'sticking it to the man'.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Follow high schooler Ferris Bueller, who provides a masterclass on how to break down a system designed to keep you down. This classic comedy is a reminder to let loose and live life.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The perfect movie for those who dream of doing something more, Ben Stiller stars in this heart-warming tale of taking risks and embracing adventure.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

This quirky and funny tale of two outcasts is a treat to watch and will recharge your batteries after a long day at the office.

The Princess Bride (1987)

The perfect movie when you just want to forget about work. This film will take you on a funny and epic adventure.

