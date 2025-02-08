Critics’ Choice Awards 2025: Best to Worst Red Carpet Looks

Pragati Awasthi
Feb 08, 2025, 11:51 AM
The 30th Critics’ Choice Awards was a glitzy event that saw several Western stars stepping out dressed to the nines.

While some looks went on to impress the fashion aficionados, while others missed.

Demi Moore

The Substance star looked stunning on the red carpet wearing a blue Schiaparelli couture corset gown with black sequin detailing.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande channelled her inner ballerina or a jellyfish is still a mystery. The 31-year-old singer stepped out in a beige Dior dress that failed to impress.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman stepped out in a beige pantsuit with a blue shirt and a tie. Her choice of look neither impressed nor failed

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana looked decent and elegant. The Emilia Perez looked gorgeous in red silk Saint Laurent gown.

Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked actress showed up in a black peplum dress with a plunging front.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet in an okayish floral embroidered floor-length beige gown.

