Critics’ Choice Awards 2025: Best to Worst Red Carpet Looks

The Substance star looked stunning on the red carpet wearing a blue Schiaparelli couture corset gown with black sequin detailing.
Ariana Grande channelled her inner ballerina or a jellyfish is still a mystery. The 31-year-old singer stepped out in a beige Dior dress that failed to impress.
Nicole Kidman stepped out in a beige pantsuit with a blue shirt and a tie. Her choice of look neither impressed nor failed
Zoe Saldana looked decent and elegant. The Emilia Perez looked gorgeous in red silk Saint Laurent gown.
The Wicked actress showed up in a black peplum dress with a plunging front.
Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet in an okayish floral embroidered floor-length beige gown.
