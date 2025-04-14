It was all about girl power at Coachella 2025. After Green Day opened the music festival with some powerful messaging via his songs as he took a dig at the current US administration led by Donald Trump, there was Megan Thee Stallion who brought girl power to close the show.

Advertisment

Megan Thee Stallion had Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét and Ciara to give company to put an end to a high-on-adrenaline show.

Girl power at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion wore her pop star stripes proudly as she gave one of the most energetic performances. She performed to a set of her greatest hits – starting with "Ungrateful.” "Thot Shit," "Savage," "Bigger in Texas" and "Body".

Advertisment

HanumanKind stuns Coachella with Chenda Melam, performes Run It Up & Big Dawgs. Watch

Joining Megan was Queen Latifah first. She first sang her iconic 1993 hit "U.N.I.T.Y." Then came Victoria Monét for a steamy performance of their duet "Spin," with a taste of her smash "On My Mama." And then, to top it all off, Ciara graced the stage during Megan's "Roc Steady".

Megan throughout the show, gave each of these artists a massive boost, as she cheered for them at their entry titles and expressed how much she loved each of these artists.

Advertisment

Was that a dig at Trump? Green Day opens Coachella with 'American Idiots'

Also, many even praised Megan for channeling Janet Jackson during an outfit change backstage.

Megan is slated to return to Coachella for the second weekend of the festival next Sunday.