Cinematic Gut Punches: The 6 best movies you’ll never want to see again
These are six films that, while brilliant, are cinematic gut punches you’ll likely never want to experience again.
These films, through their raw realism, disturbing subject matter, or exploration of the human psyche, linger in your mind long after the credits roll.
Based on Cormac McCarthy's novel, it depicts a bleak post-apocalyptic world, exploring human cruelty and desperation in the face of hopelessness
A harrowing war film set during World War II in Byelorussia, known for its brutal depiction of the horrors and sadistic nature of warfare
Portrays the painful reality of abuse, following the life of a young woman who has suffered emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, leaving a haunting impression on viewers
It challenges perceptions of animated films with its heartbreaking story of two orphaned siblings struggling to survive in post-WWII Japan
It recounts the true story of Paul Rusesabagina, who sheltered refugees during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, providing a deeply emotional portrayal of the tragic events
Offers a disturbing look at drug addiction, illustrating how it devastates lives and distorts reality, making it a hard film to revisit