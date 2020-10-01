Chrissy Teigen reveals she has suffered a miscrarriage, shares heartbreaking post on Instagram

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage. Teigen who was expecting her third child with musician husband John Legend, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post.



Just a few days before, she had informed that she had to be hospitalised as she suffered excessive bleeding.



"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she said.



Teigen revealed that while she and Legend were against naming their children before their birth, they had begun to call their thrid baby - a boy- Jack. "She said that he will always be their Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy wrote.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she added.



She also thanked her fans and friends for all the love and support they have been showering on the family in such a difficult time.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she said.

Chrissy concluded her note by saying she was grateful for her children Luna and Miles. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she said.