Chris Noth's on-set behavior was 'toxic', former Sex and the City stand-in actress reveals

After sexual allegations, a former stand-in actress on HBO's Sex and the City is sharing her experience with Chris Noth and it's not good.



Heather Kristin, a former stand-in for the star Kristin Davis, has revisited her viral February 2021 essay for 'The Independent', claimed an "alpha male" actor "manhandled" her and spoke negatively about a colleague in her presence.



Following the sexual allegations, in an updated copy, she names that actor as Noth

.

Writting, “I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly.”



Adding, “The first time the ‘alpha male’ actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched. I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. ‘That’s your spot, sweetie,’ Noth said, coming closer.”



Further, Kristin added how she continued working with Noth and did her "best to stay out of his path, “My gut said to quit that first day. Instead, I stayed too long, like staying in a bad relationship for far too many years, hoping I’d persevere and land my big break.”



Kristin alleges Noth pointed to the stand-in for Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda and said, “I want that one tied up, gagged and brought to my trailer.”

She writes, “When he got near me, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders and said, ‘This is my and her space.’ He backed up, dramatically putting his hands up in the air and said, ‘Whoa, there, little lady!’ He didn’t even know my name. I clenched my jaw and didn’t respond. The crew laughed. But I had had enough; I finally stood up for myself and for the other stand-in.”



Meanwhile, a New York musician recently accused 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.



Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a Dec. 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015. Noth called those allegations "categorically untrue."

Responding to allegations against Noth, his 'Sex and the City' co-star said, '' Sarah Jessica Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said in a statement on Monday that they were "deeply saddened" to hear the allegations made against him''