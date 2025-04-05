Casting close calls: Last-minute castings that made movie history

We take a look at five actors who were last-minute replacements and went on to own the role and create movie history.

Hollywood's casting decisions can sometimes be unpredictable, leading to last-minute changes that have significantly impacted film history

Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future)

Michael J Fox became the iconic Marty McFly in Back to the Future after the original actor, Eric Stoltz, was found to be a poor fit for the role.

Harrison Ford (Raiders of the Lost Ark)

Harrison Ford took on the legendary role of Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark after Tom Selleck had to drop out due to commitments to the TV show Magnum PI.

Christian Bale (American Psycho)

Christian Bale secured his memorable role as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho after Leonardo DiCaprio initially replaced him, only to drop out later, resulting in Bale's return

Hugh Jackman (X-Men)

Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine in X-Men became legendary after he replaced Dougray Scott, who had scheduling conflicts with Mission: Impossible 2.

Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings)

Viggo Mortensen's beloved portrayal of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings came about after Stuart Townsend was fired just before filming due to his refusal to rehearse and train

These last-minute casting changes prove that sometimes unexpected choices can create iconic performances and redefine a film’s legacy.

