Butchered by Hollywood: The worst screen adaptations ever made

We take a look at six movies that butchered their source material and angered their fanbase.

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk

The worst screen adaptations ever made

Hollywood has a mixed track record when it comes to adapting beloved books into films, with some adaptations straying far from their source material, leading to fan disappointment

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk

Percy Jackson and The Olympians

The films failed to capture the essence of Rick Riordan's books, aging up characters and missing the series' tone. However, a more faithful TV series adaptation by Disney has received positive reviews.

Photo Credit : X/Disneyplus

The Giver

Lois Lowry's book is rich with themes of individuality and conformity, but it was turned into a generic action film that focused on teenage romance, missing the original's core messages

Photo Credit : X/AppleTV

Eragon

Based on Christopher Paolini's fantasy series, it became a lifeless film adaptation, losing key characters and plot elements and relying on clichéd fantasy tropes instead

Photo Credit : X/20thcentury

World War Z

The original's unique narrative about a global zombie apocalypse was transformed into a typical zombie movie with little resemblance to its source material, except for the title

Photo Credit : X/ParamountPics

The Mortal Instruments

Cassandra Clare's book series, known for its world-building and complex characters, was reduced to a poorly executed film that ignored the depth and lore of the books

Photo Credit : X/primevideo

Artemis Fowl

The 2020 adaptation of Eoin Colfer's book was particularly disappointing, turning the clever anti-hero into a generic protagonist and discarding the intricacies of the original story, leaving fans questioning the purpose of such a drastic adaptation

Photo Credit : X/Disneyplus