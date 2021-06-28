Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway reopens to full show

Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway with a full show as it marked the rebirth of live entertainment amid the pandemic.

Springsteen strapped on his guitar and revived a show for an audience that included a member of his E Street band and the governor of his home state. Prior to this, Springsteen ended his residency in December 2018 after 236 performances.

Towards the end of the show, Springsteen even got emotional and wiped away his tears. He mixed his performance with personal remembrances. He said the summer reprise allows him to spend more time, figuratively speaking, with his late father and other fallen relatives.

During the show, he said, “It’s good to see everyone here tonight unmasked, sitting next to each other. What a year. I’m 71 years on this planet and I’ve never seen anything like it.”