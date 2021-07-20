Britney Spears' new lawyer is working 'aggressively' to remove Jamie Spears from the conservator's role

Britney Spears' new attorney Mathew Rosengart has ensured to reports that he is working 'aggressively' to remove the singer's father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.



Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rosengart said, ""First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength," Rosengart said in video footage shared on Twitter. "I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming."



"Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter, is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."



Rosengart's fim has represented numerous celebrities in the past celebrities including Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck and Eddie Vedder.



After her emotional hearing at the LA court in June this year, the singer was allowed to choose her own lawyer. According to sources, Britney's main aim to hire Rosengart is to remove her father from the role of a conservator.



"She's really happy and excited that she has new representation," the source told People. "She feels like she's finally heading towards ending this."



Rosengart is also expected to ask the court to forgo a mental health evaluation for Britney. The singer reportedly "doesn't have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far," according to the source.