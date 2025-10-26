/Why did Pakistan declare Salman Khan a terrorist? Here’s the full story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has landed in major controversy after the Pakistani government declared him a terrorist, citing his recent remark on Balochistan as the reason behind the decision. The development has sparked a diplomatic stir and intense online debate across India and Pakistan.

Salman Khan’s comment

The controversy began when Salman Khan appeared at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. During a panel discussion about the growing influence of Indian cinema in the Middle East, Salman spoke about the diversity of South Asian workers in the Gulf.

He said, “There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here.”

While the actor’s remark appeared casual, Pakistani authorities took strong objection to it, arguing that mentioning Balochistan separately from Pakistan implied support for separatism. The clip soon went viral on social media, igniting widespread debate on whether the actor’s phrasing was a “slip of the tongue” or a deliberate political statement.

Pakistan lists Salman Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act

Following the uproar, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry reportedly placed Salman Khan under the 4th Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997.

The 4th Schedule is essentially a watchlist for individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist or anti-state activities. Being placed under it subjects a person to strict surveillance, travel restrictions, and potential legal action.

The Pakistani government described Khan’s comment as a “threat to national integrity”, accusing him of undermining the country’s sovereignty by referring to Balochistan as a separate entity.

Baloch leaders welcome Salman Khan’s statement

Interestingly, the actor’s remark was celebrated by Baloch separatist leaders, who saw it as an act of international recognition. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent leader advocating Baloch independence, publicly thanked Salman Khan for his words.

He stated that the comment brought “joy to six crore Baloch people” and symbolized soft diplomacy that highlighted their struggle for recognition. According to him, Salman’s remark helped “connect hearts and bring global attention to Balochistan’s cause.”

The Balochistan issue

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area, accounts for 46% of the country’s landmass but just 6% of its population. Despite being rich in natural resources, it remains one of the most underdeveloped and politically marginalized regions in Pakistan.

The province has been the center of longstanding separatist movements, fueled by allegations of economic exploitation, human rights violations, and lack of autonomy. Due to these tensions, any perceived acknowledgment of Balochistan’s distinct identity is viewed as a serious political provocation by Islamabad.

As of now, Salman Khan or his team has not issued any official statement addressing the controversy.