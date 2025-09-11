/Shah Rukh Khan compares Om Shanti Om with Star Wars, ''What the f**k is this?

Ed Sheeran loves India, and India loves Ed Sheeran. The British singer’s affection for the South Asian country is well known. Over the years, he has collaborated with several Indian stars such as Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Shah Rukh Khan, sometimes for his music videos and tours, and other times for Instagram projects.

Recently, Ed shared a video on his YouTube channel where he talked about his visit to India. He also mentioned watching Shah Rukh Khan’s film Om Shanti Om.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe, featured in the video, the “Perfect” singer recalled his trip to India and shooting the music video for his song Sapphire.

Comparing Farah Khan’s directorial to Star Wars, Sheeran praised the film and its music.

“It’s a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, ‘Oh, have you seen this movie?’ Have you seen Om Shanti Om? It’s like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it. This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, ‘What the f** is this?’ There are superstars in the same country singing in different languages,” he shared.

Ed Sheeran’s love for India

The singer also spoke about the country and its vibrant culture as he talked about shooting his video on in India.

''What was interesting about doing the whole India tour was that the only reason we were there was to shoot the music video. We thought that we needed to go all over the country and shoot a little bit everywhere. I love that every hundred miles, the culture, language, food, fashion, rhythms, and all of it changed. Everywhere we went something was more interesting. There are also talents there that have existed for decades that you would not know about,” he shared.