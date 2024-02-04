World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana’s shares encouraging post for wife Tahira Kashyap

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never misses a chance to hail his better half, Tahira Kashyap. On World Health Cancer Day, Khurrana penned a note for Tahira and his empowering battle with breast cancer.

Khuraana and Tahira have been together since college days and got married in 2008. In 2019, Tahira, who is a filmmaker, was diagnosed with “stage 0” breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. Over the years, Tahira has been very vocal about her journey and battle with cancer.

On Sunday, the Bala actor shared a bunch of photos as he went on to praise the encouraging journey of his wife. Sharing the photos, Khuraana wrote, ''The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. (heart emoji) In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap (heart emoji) #WorldCancerDay (sic).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) × The first photo of the carousal was a cute mirror selfie of Khurrana and Tahira. Followed by a photo of Tahira showing her operation scar. The third image shows Tahira wearing an orange T-shirt inscribed with the phrase, ''F*#k Cancer.''

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and from the start, she has never shied away from talking about her diagnosisnd journey. During her treatment and even after her surgery, she has been vocal about her battle with the deadly disease and has done everything possible to spread awareness about the disease.