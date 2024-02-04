World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana’s shares encouraging post for wife Tahira Kashyap
Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and from the start, she has never shied away from sharing details about her diagnosis. During her treatment and even after her surgery, she has been vocal about her battle with the deadly disease and did everything possible to spread awareness about the disease.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never misses a chance to hail his better half, Tahira Kashyap. On World Health Cancer Day, Khurrana penned a note for Tahira and his empowering battle with breast cancer.
Khuraana and Tahira have been together since college days and got married in 2008. In 2019, Tahira, who is a filmmaker, was diagnosed with “stage 0” breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. Over the years, Tahira has been very vocal about her journey and battle with cancer.
On Sunday, the Bala actor shared a bunch of photos as he went on to praise the encouraging journey of his wife. Sharing the photos, Khuraana wrote, ''The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. (heart emoji) In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap (heart emoji) #WorldCancerDay (sic).”
The first photo of the carousal was a cute mirror selfie of Khurrana and Tahira. Followed by a photo of Tahira showing her operation scar. The third image shows Tahira wearing an orange T-shirt inscribed with the phrase, ''F*#k Cancer.''
Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and from the start, she has never shied away from talking about her diagnosisnd journey. During her treatment and even after her surgery, she has been vocal about her battle with the deadly disease and has done everything possible to spread awareness about the disease.
In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.”
“This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses,” she added
Later, Tahira shared her new pictures of herself flaunting her shaved head. Sharing the photos, Tahira wrote.
“Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat,” she captioned the post.