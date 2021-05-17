With the success of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’, is India ready for the pay-per-view model?

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, has offered a new ray of hope to the Indian film industry. The film experimented with multiple platform release and has seen partial success. It comes at a time when Bollywood has suffered massive losses due closure of cinema screens because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Zee Studios had decided to release ‘Radhe’ simultaneously across multiple platforms, including theatres (wherever they are open) and via pay-per-view on on Zee 5. 'Radhe' was available to rent for ₹249 on ZEE5 as well as for DTH subscribers. Additionally, ZEE5 had also launched a combo offer for annual subscription at ₹499, giving 'Radhe' complimentary.

Zee Studios and Salman Khan Films' decision to open 'Radhe' online and offline simultaneously had resulted in massive pre-sales, with fans lining up to see the film on its opening day. The bold decision has given the audience to consume a high-on-entertainment, quintessential Salman Khan movie at a place and time of their choice. The makers of 'Radhe' has truly shown that with unprecedented circumstances comes the responsibility to make innovative choices that will in turn pave the way for future business models.

This spells good news for an industry grappling with the temporary closure of the traditional exhibition sector. It has also filled other production houses and studios with the hope that innovation is the key to reboot the industry's prospects in the near future.

Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also sees Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Prabhudeva.