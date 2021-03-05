Watch the trailer of ‘7 Kadam’ starring Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh here

Trailer of Eros Now' '7 Kadam' is finally out.

Steered by Mohit Jha, '7 Kadam' stars Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh, Deeksha Seth, Rohini Banerjee, Shilpi Roy, Ashok Singh, and Bidisha Ghosh and others.

The show tells the story of father's dreams and a son's ambition being pitted against each other. It's a sports drama which is based on the story of a father and son duo who connect over their passion for football but cross paths in the clash of ideals and morals. Now the choice is theirs whether to come together to achieve a common goal or to let go of the most important match of their lives.

Watch the trailer here:





On his upcoming show, Amit Sadh said, ‘'7 Kadam' is an engaging narrative, that will take everyone on an emotional roller coaster ride and strike a chord with the audience. A story one can easily relate to, the character in the series brings me pure joy and its been a fantastic journey working on the show with a craftsman like Ronit sir."



‘7 Kadam’ is all set to stream from 24th March 2021.