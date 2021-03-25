Vishal-Shekhar to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in ‘Pathan’ after a long gap of two years plus as he was last seen in ‘Zero’. The failure of Zero on the box office, made Shah Rukh Khan reconsider his upcoming titles and after dropping out of many projects that he was supposed to be a part of, the Bollywood star gave his go-ahead to this action thriller.

Now, we have our hands on more information on the film. Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal that he and Shekhar Ravjiani who are popularly known as Vishal-Shekhar will be composing the music for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

He tweeted: "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! Folded handsSign of the horns. The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani.”

Shah Rukh Khan had started shooting for ‘Pathan’ in November last year. The film directed by Siddharth Anand also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia.

The film also has a special appearance by Salman Khan.