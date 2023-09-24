Actor Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur expecting first child: ‘New beginnings’
Story highlights
After dating for seven years, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in 2019 and got married in February 2022. Sharing the first photos from the wedding, Vikrant wrote, “Saat saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022.''
After dating for seven years, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in 2019 and got married in February 2022. Sharing the first photos from the wedding, Vikrant wrote, “Saat saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022.''
Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thankur are expecting their first child together. Messey revealed the good news with a sweet post on social media. Vikrant married Sheetal last year.
On Sunday, the Gaslight actor made the announcement on his Instagram handle. Vikrant shared a sweet picture of them from the wedding day. In the photo, both of them are looking at each other and smiling. The photo read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."
The actor captioned the post, "New beginnings."
trending now
Several of Vikrant's fans and friends from the industry posted congratulatory messages as he shared the happy news.
Neha Dhupia commented, ''welcome to the best hood …. Parenthood 😍😍😍😍.''
Mauni Roy wrote, ''Heartiest congratulations ❤️''
After dating for seven years, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in 2019 and married in February 2022.
Sharing the first photos from the wedding, Vikrant wrote, “Saat saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022.''
Vikrant started off his career on TV, and went on to star in several remarkable films, like Dil Dhadakne Do, Dilbura Haseena, Half Girlfriend, and Chhapaak. The other projects that he's working on are Amit Joshi’s Yaar Jigri, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.