Varun Dhawan reveals three celebs warned him about working with Sara Ali Khan: ‘Bach ke rehna’

Varun Dhawan was warned before working with Sara Ali Khan. As they get ready for the release of their next film ‘Coolie No 1’ remake, in a promo video for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan all had the same warning for him regarding Sara.

In the video, Varun Dhawan said, “Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha (Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal all warned me about working with her).” Sara asked, “Kya bola tha (What did they say)?” and Varun replied, “Ki bachke rehna (To beware of you).”

Sara Ali Khan had made her debut with director Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

‘Coolie No 1’ is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by David Dhawan, the remake also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever.

‘Coolie No 1’ remake is slated for a Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video.