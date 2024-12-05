New Delhi, India

Triptii Dimri has had a fabulous year at the films this year. As we are close to rounding out the year that was 2024, IMDb has released its Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 ranking and no surprises here as the Animal star has grabbed the top spot.

Advertisment

Triptii became the most popular Indian actor with Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone following closely at number 2. IMDb’s list is an annual one that tracks the actual page views from the website’s 250 million monthly visitors worldwide.

Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's list

This year, Triptii Dimri has had good films including Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Advertisment

On the honour, Triptii said, “It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with.”

Meanwhile, Deepika made it to the list with three major releases including Telugu debut in Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter and Singham Again.

On number 3 is Ishaan Khatter who saw a boost in his filmography with the Hollywood series The Perfect Couple. Ishaan shared the screen with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Advertisment

Others on the list are Sobhita Dhulipala (No. 5) who marked her Hollywood entry with Monkey Man and took on dubbing duties for Padukone’s Telugu dialogue in Kalki 2898 AD. Sharvari (No. 6) delivered three releases – Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. Sharvari also won IMDb’s “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award. On number 7 is Aishwarya Rai, Samantha on number 8 and Prabhas on 10.

Also read: Taylor Swift is most-streamed artist of 2024, women ruled most charts: Spotify 2024 trends

On number 9 is Alia Bhatt who produced and starred in Jigra. She also made a stunning debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Rounding out the list at number 4 is Shah Rukh Khan.

Also read: Ritual gone wrong! Mexican actress dies after consuming Amazonian frog venom