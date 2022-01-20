The Rocket Boys are here: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh play legends of India’s space adventure

Trailer for exciting new series 'Rocket Boys', featuring the lives of ace nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha is out.

The trailer does justice to the boys who charged through the creation of the Indian Space Program. The series, starring Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, respectively, will premiere on SonyLIV from 4th Feb.

A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series 'Rocket Boys' digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the show has been directed by Abhay Pannu.

It also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Catch the trailer of series about the lives of India’s Rocket Boys here:

Rocket Boys will stream exclusively on SonyLIV from February 4, 2022.