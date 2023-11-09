The Archies trailer: Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise for Suhana’s debut film, calls it ‘innocent and pristine’

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father. On Thursday, the first trailer for the anticipated movie The Archies was released. The movie will mark the big debuts of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, late actress Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.



Ever since the release of the first poster for the trailer, Khan has always been there for his daughter. Whether it's sharing a piece of career advice with her or promoting her work, the Jawan actor has done it all. A few hours after the trailer was dropped today, SRK shared it with his 43.6 million Instagram followers.



Alongside the trailer, Khan penned a brief note for the entire Archies family. He wrote in the caption, ''A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like.''

Praising director Zoya Akhtar, Khan wrote, ''Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!''



Reacting to her father's support, Suhana sweetly commented, ''Love You'' followed by a hearts and kiss emoticon.



Not just SRK, but Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to heap praise on the trailer.

Gauri wrote, “Such a beautiful world… fun characters with a very touching tale to tell. Thank u Zoya… and all the best to #TheArchies family.”

Sharing her excitement about her sister Khushi Kapoor's debut, Janhvi wrote, ''The world of Archies! It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before ❤️ it’s sunshine, it’s fun, and it’s all heart. 🥹 and it’s my sisters big puppy dog eyes making me want to pin her to the ground and give her 1000 cuddles and 5000 kissies 😩❤️🥳💕.''

The film, which also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, will stream on Netflix on December 7, 2023.



The Archies trailer



With The Archies, Zoya Akhtar is here with the Indian version of the famous comic book. Set in 1960s India, when rock and roll was the heartbeat of teens, the trailer revolves around the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, who have come together to save their green park, where they have spent their entire childhood and have thousands of memories with.



The Archies is backed by Zoya and filmmaker Reema Kagti through their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya and Kagti have co-written the movie.