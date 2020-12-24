Thalaivi: New still shows Arvind Swami as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ MGR

‘Thalaivi’ new stills reveal first look of actor Arvind Swami who plays the role of MG Ramachandran (MGR) on his death anniversary. Swami plays the role of the late film icon and Tamil Nadu chief minister in Thalaivi.

The actor took to Twitter to share his look and wrote, “It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today. #Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR.”

In an earlier statement, ‘Thalaivi’ producer Shaailesh R Singh said, “It was overwhelming to witness the warm response to the earlier looks of the film, whether for Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal as Jayalalithaa or our first look of MGR by Arvind Swami. With every accolade, our responsibility to deliver better and live up to audience’s expectations has been increasing. We have been extremely diligent about the details. We hope the audience continues to shower their love on the film.”

For those unversed, MGR was a mentor figure to J Jayalalithaa. The actor-turned-politician formed the political party AIADMK, after quitting the DMK in 1972 and came back to power in Tamil Nadu in 1977. He was the chief minister of the state for ten consecutive years until his death on December 24, 1987.

In the film Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa.

