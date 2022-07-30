Tanushree Dutta says Nana Patekar will be responsible ‘if anything happens’ to her in cryptic Instagram post

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who is associated with kickstarting the MeToo movement in the Hindi film industry, has once again attacked veteran Bollywood and Marathi actor Nana Patekar. Taking to her social media account, Dutta said if anything happens to her, then Nana, his legal team and associates, and his "Bollywood Mafia friends" will be responsible for that. The actress, sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, on Friday wrote a lengthy post and urged her followers to boycott Bollywood movies completely.

She captioned the post: "If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & associates and his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. ( note that all have same criminal lawyer)."

"Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation. Jai Hind...and bye! Phir milenge" she further added.

Have a look at Tanushree Dutta's post here:-

Earlier this month, the former Miss India had shared a long post on her Instagram handle in which she claimed of been ‘harassed and targeted’ very badly by the ‘Bollywood mafias’ and the old political circuit of Maharashtra. She also alleged that ‘a maid was planted to douse her drinking water with medications & steroids’ and that terrible and disgusting things were happening in her life.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta claims 'harassment by Bollywood mafia' in an Instagram post, says 'will not commit suicide'

Soon after her revelation on her Instagram, Dutta’s followers seemed concerned about the actor’s health and her life. A fan commented, "After sushant singh Rajput’s death already left watching Bollywood movies.. may lord Shiva bless you with strength to face and fight those demon’s."

Another fan wrote, "Hope you are safe! Always remember the quote " Kisi ke sath bura kar ke, apni baari ka intezaar zaroor karna" Hope God blesses you with plenty of strength and courage."

Tanushree, in the year 2018, made headlines when she accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and director Vivek Agnihotri of mentally and physically harassing her on the sets of their film ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’ in 2008. She also alleged that Nana had misbehaved with her during the shoot of a special song for the film. Nana and the other celebs, on the other hand, have denied all the claims.

Also Read: One dead in fire incident on sets of Ranbir-Shraddha upcoming film