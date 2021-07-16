Taapsee Pannu on ‘Haseen Dillruba’ trending: I never knew Hindi films could reach that far

The recently released Netflix film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ may have received lukewarm response from film critics but that did not prevent it from garnering accolades from fans the world over.



Netflix viewers in over 22 countries have watched the movie enough times to make it trend on the subscription-based video streaming service’s application, reports claim.



Talking about the ‘far and wide’ reach of her latest outing, Taapsee said in a statement, “It's a very new feeling for me to see Haseen Dillruba reaching an audience around the world the way it has because I have never had a straight to OTT release before this, so I was excited for the debut and it has been fabulous. I think I have been very lucky with my debuts; my struggle only begins after that. Thanks to Netflix this film reached places that I never knew Hindi films could reach. The film was trending across 22 countries for over a week, as far out as South America, which is amazing. I am still trying to wrap my head around how exactly one feels when their film reaches so far and wide, getting so many messages from people in different parts of the world, in so many different languages. Many times I’ve had to translate to understand what they are saying. But success always feels so sweet. And I am thankful to audiences for the love they have poured on this film and me.”



“I believe the film resonated with so many people because it was based in a small city in the heart of India featuring characters that were flawed and grey, which resonates with the majority of the audience. When we see an on-screen representation of something like this, a part of us relates to the character as we are so used to watching stories of only positive and pious heroes who can do no wrong. It's refreshing to see such relatable stories about flawed people, and this shift in audience choice is such a welcome sign. Now, it's about keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, entertained, hooked and involved, which is what this film does well, having characters who are unconventional yet relatable,” concluded the actress.



Directed by Vinil Mathew, of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ fame, and written by ‘Kanika Dhillon’, known for ‘Guilty’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ is an old-school Hindi murder-mystery film starring Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

