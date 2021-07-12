Taapsee Pannu celebrates rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe’s birthday with an intimate lunch

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently celebrated her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe’s 41dt birthday with friends and her sister Shagun Pannu with an intimate lunch. Although the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actress did not share pictures from their lunch together on social media, Boe did. He wrote on his Instagram post, “Birthday lunch in the best company.”



There have been numerous reports of them dating over the years but Taapsee has never really talked about her alleged relationship in public. Last year, the rumoured couple went to Maldives together along with their friends and Taapsee’s sister Shagun that fuelled the romance stories even further.



On Taapsee’s birthday last year, Boe had shared a sweet post, saying, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we are getting old fast, especially you. Can't believe how lucky I'm that I found someone who don't find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep you smiling.”



In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, Taapsee called Boe part of her ‘inner circle’. “I didn’t want to date someone from the industry for this very reason. I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I always share a picture with those who matter to me on their birthdays and did the same for Mathias, who is a part of my inner circle,” she was quoted as saying.



For the uninitiated, Mathias Boe is a Danish shuttler who has won a gold medal in the European Games in 2015 and also received a silver medal at the Summer Olympics 2012.



On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last sene in ‘Haseen Dillruba’ that started streaming on Netflix on July 2. The actress has several other projects in her kitty, namely: ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and a film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

