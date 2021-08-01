Taapsee Pannu’s quiet birthday in Nainital, gathering ‘strength’ through sunrise

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu turns 34 today and while some may chose to throw big parties to ring in the new year of their lives, the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ star chose to head to the picturesque Nainital instead.



Staring into oblivion, Taapsee captioned her mountain-based birthday post as, “Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me coz….. Utho to aise utho, fakr ho bulandi ko. Jhuko to aise jhuko, bandgi bhi naaz kare (sic).”

Taapsee pannu was last seen in Netflix release ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.



Commenting on Pannu’s performance, Shomini Sen of WION had written, “…A conflicted character, Rani is similar to Dhillon's Rumi from 'Mannmarziyaan'- both played by Taapsee Pannu who has by now perfected the art of playing such characters on screen. They are dishevelled at the slightest of the crisis, they think they have everything in control and crave male attention. Rani is flawed, rude and someone you will not want in your life and yet Rishu falls head over heels in love.”