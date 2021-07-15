Taapsee Pannu’s eye-roll worthy name for her new production house proves just how badass she truly is

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has launched her own production house—‘Outsiders Films’—and would like to ‘empower talent’ who are looking for a break with no film ‘background’ like her, she said in a statement.



The ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actress launched this venture in collaboration with Pranjal Khandhdiya, a producer and content creator with over 20 years of experience. Khandhdiya has been involved in the production of well-known films like ‘Super 30’, ‘83’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Piku’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Azhar’ among others.



“I’m thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who’re looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera… Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Talking about her interesting choice to name her company ‘Outsiders Films’, Taapsee said, “Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds. That’s why the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content.”



“Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time, different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting. Taapsee and I both have similar goals, but with varied opinions and approach. Outsiders Films gives us the opportunity to seek our creative goals while complimenting each other at work,” Pranjal Khandhdiya said in his statement about the production house.



Outsiders Films will be doing ground work for all the projects they collaborate on and not restrict themselves just to a profit-sharing model. Their first content will be a thriller with Taapsee as the lead.