Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the petition seeking a stay on the release of Alia-Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'



The plea was filed by Gangubai’s adopted son, Babuji Rawji Shah, against the Bombay High Court order.



The Alia Bhatt-starrer, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Production Private Ltd, is scheduled for release on Friday.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheswari dismissed the plea of Shah. "This special leave petition is dismissed," said Justice Banerjee.



In the petition, they had alleged that the film portrays Gangubai and his family in a ‘bad light’ and that the novel and the movie ‘defamed’ and tarnished his deceased mother and other family members' image.



Appearing for filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram said, "Censor certificate has been given. So for a person to say that legal right should not be exercised, the person has to show a strong reason," he said.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is the story of one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.



The movie is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.

The movie will release on February 25.