Sunny Deol addresses rumours of Border 2, says ‘not signed any film’

Sunny Deol is on cloud nine after the astounding success of Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name. After the mega-success of Gadar, reports stated that Sunny and JP Dutta are coming together for the sequel to the 1997 movie Border. The news of Border 2 quickly went viral and caught Sunny's eye, who was quick to react to the speculation.

Putting a full stop to the rumours, Deol said that he's not aware of any sequel and has not signed any movie.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor said, "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few film, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2."

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the classic film revolved around the Battle of Longewala and also showed the backstory of every soldier. Directed by JP Dutta, the film starred Sunny Deol as Major Kuldeep Singh, Sunil Shetty as Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh, Jackie Shroff as Wing Commander M.S. Bawa, Akshaye Khanna as Dharam Veer among others. The film was a blockbuster hit and grossed around ₹655.7 million at the box office.

On Saturday, Pinkvilla reported that Border 2 is in development. A source told the publication, "Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle.''

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is dominating the box office. The movie is having a dream run at the box office, and within a week of its release, the film is all set to enter the Rs 350 crore club.

The film, which is a sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar, has been receiving a thunderous response from the audience.