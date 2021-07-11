South actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh dies at 44, celebs pay tribute

WION Web Team
New delhi Published: Jul 11, 2021, 04:54 PM(IST)

Kathi Mahesh was an actor, film critic from the South Indian film industry Photograph:( Twitter )

Kathi Mahesh was a film critic in the South film industry who was notorious for his allegedly outrageous comments and observations. He has acted in several movies, too. 

Actor, director and film critic Kathi Mahesh, who had met with a road accident on June 26, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. 


On that fateful day Mahesh was returning to Hyderabad from his home in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh when his car rammed into a container truck near Nellore. He was receiving treatment at a local hospital in Nellore before being shifted to a private hospital in Chennai. The Andhra Pradesh government had contributed 17 lakh rupees for his treatment.


In 2016, Kathi Mahesh started his career as a short filmmaker and then shot to fame with his film reviews and was known for his sharp and controversial statements. He also made his acting debut in Sampoornesh Babu's ‘Hrudaya Kaleyam’. Mahesh had acted in films such as ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ and ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’. He was last seen on screen in Ravi Teja's ‘Krack’.


According to reports, Mahesh’s last rites will be performed on Sunday. Celebrities and other dignitaries have expressed their grief over his death on social media:  

