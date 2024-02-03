Siddharth Anand's says only ‘90% of Indians have flown in planes’; triggers meme fest
Story highlights
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer arrived in theatres on January 25, and since the release, the movie is earning decent numbers at the box office.
Siddarth Anand is on the radar of memers! The director's recent release Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone failed to create the mark at the box office, that was expected from the movie. The aerial drama is earning decent numbers but is not able to break the record of Anand's previous release Pathaan, which earned over Rs 10 billion at the worldwide box office.
During his recent interview, Anand reacted to the lukewarm response his movies have got at the box office. As a reason behind it, the director said that a huge percentage of Indians have never been to the airport or even flown in planes so how would they be able to understand what's happening in the movie. Soon after the interview was out, Siddarth this comment garnered netizens' reactions.
What Siddharth Anand has said?
Despite the rave reviews, Fighter, which was one of the most anticipated movies, has failed to make a mark at the box office. So far, the movie has earned Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) in India.
Siddharth Anand calls Fighter’s comparison with Tom Cruise's Top Gun 'a social media chatter'
In a new interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth talked about movies' average performance and said: "Our expectations as makers have become a little unrealistic. I am talking about myself also, having delivered Pathaan just one year ago. We need to keep our expectations in check and align them with the product. Also, it was a working day. Thursday is considered mid-week. For instance, we held a special screening for friends and family on Thursday, and whoever we texted and asked, at least 40% of them asked, ‘Is the show in the evening?’ So, that time, it hit us how will people bunk work or bunk school and come in the morning."
Further, the director said, '' "Another thing is the genre. Fighter is a huge leap for a filmmaker. It's a space that is unexplored and absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience. They are like, ‘What are these planes doing?’. There is a huge percentage of our country, I would say, 90 percent, who have not flown in planes, who have not been to an airport, so how would they know what's happening in the movie? This is my dissection. They felt this was a little alien. They didn’t understand what kind of exhilaration they are supposed to feel in the air action, so there is a certain initial disconnect. But once you enter the theatre, you realise this is such a basic film."
Meghna Gulzar: Vicky was waiting for me to approach him for Sam Bahadur
Soon after Sidharth Anand's comment went viral, netizens were quick to react with his comment ‘90 per cent of Indians,’ became the top trend on X.
Finding the sense behind Anand's remark, many netizens went to troll him, questioning what was director thought behind giving such a harsh remark against the Indian audience.
One user wrote, “Murder was a big hit because everyone has murdered someone."
Further mentioning the actor's own movie Pathaan, the actor wrote “Pathaan was hit because 90% Indians are RAW agents."
Check the hilarious reaction below:
February 1, 2024
Avengers: End game worked because 90% of Indians identify themselves as superheroes🔥pic.twitter.com/GxZiXV5Cpn— Moupiya🦋 (@imoupiya01) February 2, 2024
90% of Indians (online) have never known the existence of the real "context" of a statement. Therefore they spread lies to meet their negative agenda. pic.twitter.com/8DbsNfcmWS— SM (@beingshubho) February 2, 2024
90% of indians has Jaadu at home. That’s why Koi mil gaya Worked. Genius take👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IPrb7AixTz— Movie Mandarin (@moviemandarin) February 2, 2024
90% of Indians have never seen money, hence the movie Cash flopped.— Mo Money. Mo Maya. (@whatisdapoint) February 2, 2024
90% of Indians had super powers, that's why avengers endgame become all time blockbuster#Fighter #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/SvdVDQbZXX— mimicracy (@mimicracyy) February 2, 2024
Fighter box office
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer arrived in theatres on January 25, and since the release, the movie is earning decent numbers at the box office.
As per Sacnilk, the movie performed well and earned an estimated Rs 146.50 crore in India.
Fighter Review
Shomini Sen writes in her review, ''The film heavily depends on VFX throughout and it does not disappoint. Sure, some shots remind you of the Top Gun series (possibly the best film on fighter jets and pilots) with the way the stunts are performed and even some of the plot points but the writers then Indianise the narrative to a great extent, slipping in a word of gender equality, patriarchy and more. These points may seem slightly unnecessary when there is an impending threat from the enemy but Fighter only touches the tip of every issue and doesn't delve deeper.''