Siddharth Anand's says only ‘90% of Indians have flown in planes’; triggers meme fest

Siddarth Anand is on the radar of memers! The director's recent release Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone failed to create the mark at the box office, that was expected from the movie. The aerial drama is earning decent numbers but is not able to break the record of Anand's previous release Pathaan, which earned over Rs 10 billion at the worldwide box office.



During his recent interview, Anand reacted to the lukewarm response his movies have got at the box office. As a reason behind it, the director said that a huge percentage of Indians have never been to the airport or even flown in planes so how would they be able to understand what's happening in the movie. Soon after the interview was out, Siddarth this comment garnered netizens' reactions.



What Siddharth Anand has said?



Despite the rave reviews, Fighter, which was one of the most anticipated movies, has failed to make a mark at the box office. So far, the movie has earned Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) in India.

Siddharth Anand calls Fighter’s comparison with Tom Cruise's Top Gun 'a social media chatter'



In a new interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth talked about movies' average performance and said: "Our expectations as makers have become a little unrealistic. I am talking about myself also, having delivered Pathaan just one year ago. We need to keep our expectations in check and align them with the product. Also, it was a working day. Thursday is considered mid-week. For instance, we held a special screening for friends and family on Thursday, and whoever we texted and asked, at least 40% of them asked, ‘Is the show in the evening?’ So, that time, it hit us how will people bunk work or bunk school and come in the morning."



Further, the director said, '' "Another thing is the genre. Fighter is a huge leap for a filmmaker. It's a space that is unexplored and absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience. They are like, ‘What are these planes doing?’. There is a huge percentage of our country, I would say, 90 percent, who have not flown in planes, who have not been to an airport, so how would they know what's happening in the movie? This is my dissection. They felt this was a little alien. They didn’t understand what kind of exhilaration they are supposed to feel in the air action, so there is a certain initial disconnect. But once you enter the theatre, you realise this is such a basic film."