Shreyas Talpade to essay former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency’, see poster

Indian actor Shreyas Talpade will be portraying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial ‘Emergency’, in which she will star as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whereas veteran actor Anupam Kher will portray the character of Jayaprakash Narayan. Talpade took to his Twitter account to share a poster and wrote, "Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…"

"Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. It’s time for #Emergency! Ganpati Bappa Morya (hailing Lord Ganesh)," he added. Meanwhile, the makers also unveiled Shreyas’s look as Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations.



It’s time for #Emergency!



Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kJAxsXNeBd — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) July 27, 2022 ×

Speaking about his role in the film, Shreyas praised Vajpayee as the "most revered, intelligent, learned, influential’ and called him the most loved leaders of India as well as across the world. He further added, "To portray him on screen is not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and definitely a bigger responsibility. I hope I live up to everybody's expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part," quoted ANI.

Also Read: Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri will be part of this popular web series

Speaking on Talpade joining the 'Emergency' cast, Kangana, who is also directing the film, said that they are fortunate to have the actor on board as he is a versatile actor. "He plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. I personally feel that his performance in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role," the actress said in a statement.

Heaping praises on Kangana, Shreyas called Kangana the "most versatile and finest actress in the country" and added, "It is a thing of pride to be directed by her in this huge magnum opus called Emergency. I am happy and delighted. Best wishes to the entire team. It's time for Emergency."

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Emergency’ has been helmed by Manikarnika Films and is written and directed by the actor herself. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana, while the screenplay and dialogues have been done by Ritesh Shah.

Also Read: 'Emergency' first look: Presenting you Kangana Ranaut as Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi