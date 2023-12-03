She was lecturing about women’s dignity ? Trisha gets slammed for calling Ranbir's Animal 'cult' film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal may have been performing well in theatres, but one thing that cannot be ignored is how Ranbir Kapoor's film has been criticised for its excessive violence, bloodshed, and misogynistic content. Since the release, many celebrities have been sharing their views on the movie, and like many actress Trisha Krishnan, who is known for her work in south cinema, faced a backlash after she shared her review about the movie. On Sunday (Dec 3), Trisha shared a poster of the movie on her Instagram stories and praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.

To note, Trisha has been in the news lately for calling out the Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan after he made derogatory remarks against the actress. Pointing her reaction to Mansoor's remark and now calling Sandeep's film a cult, many netizens were quick to call her out.

However, the post was quickly deleted. But netizens took the screengrab.



One X user shared the screenshot of Trisha's story on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "She was lecturing about woman's dignity a week ago only noe? (sic)".



Another user wrote, ''Next Vanga heroine locked for Prabhas film."

The third user wrote, "First case is her standing up for herself when someone made derogatory comments on her and the second is her enjoying a movie. U guys need to hear this from someone??''

Trisha on Mansoor Ali's comment



The controversy erupted after Mansoor Ali Khan's statement during an interview, where he said that he was left disappointed after there was ''no bedroom rape scene'' with Trisha in the film Leo.



Condemning Mansoor's remark, Trisha vowed never to share a screen space with him again. However, Mansoor later made a public apology. But recently, reports came out that the actor is reportedly pursuing legal action against her.

Condemning Mansoor's remark, Trisha said, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

More about Animal



Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama shows the violent world of Ranbir Kapoor's Vijay, who kills people like mosquitoes and treats women like sex objects. The movie also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.



WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''The first encounter between Rashmika and Ranbir's character is uncomfortable. He makes a crass remark on her body and then the next moment she has called off her engagement and left her family for him. The women in Vanga's world are charmed by men discussing women's anatomy with a straight face (remember Kabir Singh?) In Animal, he does try to show Mandanna's character to have a spine and speak up in between, but everything somehow is forgiven in the name of love. The toxicity, the bloodshed, the beast mode because hey the man is good in bed. Tripti Dimri plays a key role in the film but is also literally treated as a sex object and by the time her character comes on screen, you have given up on the man and the story itself.'' Read more here.