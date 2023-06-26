Shah Rukh Khan to feature in daughter Suhana’s debut theatrical film: Report
Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's production company Marflix Pictures are going to collaborate to bring SRK and Suhana together for the first time.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who marked his comeback on the silver screen this year with Pathaan after a gap of four years is now busy with his upcoming movies, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Shah Rukh might share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan, who will mark her debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies.
Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew Agastya Nanda and actor Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi will also mark their entry to Bollywood with Archies.
According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Suhana Khan is going to make her theatrical debut with a film which will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo. The film, for which the pre-production work has already started, will be co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures of filmmaker Siddarth Anand, the report added.
Shah Rukh Khan and Siddarth Anand reunite after Pathaan
Siddharth Anand worked with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Pathaan. The film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. After the massive success of the film, King Khan and Anand will collaborate for the second time for Tiger Vs Pathan, which will release in 2024. According to Pinkvilla, the duo has another film in the pipeline for which Suhana Khan is being considered as the female lead.
Shah Rukh's character in the film could be similar to his role in Dear Zindagi. In the movie, King Khan played an extended cameo as Dr Jahangir Khan.
The report claimed that the pre-production work for the untitled movie has already started and the movie is expected to go on floors towards the end of this year.
Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan’s upcoming films
Suhana Khan is in news these days for her upcoming film The Archies. Recently, the trailer of the film was released. This will be Suhana's first film, which will be released on Netflix in November this year. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Dunki and Jawan. Significantly, this time SRK will be seen in fresh pairs as he’s sharing screen space with Nayanthara in Jawan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki for the first time. The movies are slated to hit theatres this year in September and December, respectively.