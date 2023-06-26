Shah Rukh Khan to feature in daughter Suhana’s debut theatrical film: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who marked his comeback on the silver screen this year with Pathaan after a gap of four years is now busy with his upcoming movies, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Shah Rukh might share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan, who will mark her debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies.

Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew Agastya Nanda and actor Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi will also mark their entry to Bollywood with Archies.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Suhana Khan is going to make her theatrical debut with a film which will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo. The film, for which the pre-production work has already started, will be co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures of filmmaker Siddarth Anand, the report added. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddarth Anand reunite after Pathaan Siddharth Anand worked with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Pathaan. The film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. After the massive success of the film, King Khan and Anand will collaborate for the second time for Tiger Vs Pathan, which will release in 2024. According to Pinkvilla, the duo has another film in the pipeline for which Suhana Khan is being considered as the female lead.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi reveals one thing he has in common with former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Shah Rukh's character in the film could be similar to his role in Dear Zindagi. In the movie, King Khan played an extended cameo as Dr Jahangir Khan.